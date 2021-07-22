First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Update

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 49,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.