First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FCNCA opened at $779.14 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $310.27 and a fifty-two week high of $901.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $836.04.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 46.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

