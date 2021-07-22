First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%.
Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.59. 36,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,827. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
