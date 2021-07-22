First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.59. 36,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,827. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

FCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

