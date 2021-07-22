First Hawaiian (FHB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.39. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

FHB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

