First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. FIL Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $1,181,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $637.25 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.54. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.