First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys Shares of 8,482 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

CCL opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

