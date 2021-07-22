First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $215,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.31. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

