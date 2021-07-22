First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.78. 1,524,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

