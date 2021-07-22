First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Issues Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%.

INBK opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $309.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

