First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.
Shares of NYSE FIF opened at $13.08 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
