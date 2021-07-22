First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FIF opened at $13.08 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

