First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE:FPL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.58. 1,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,867. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund and trust. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

