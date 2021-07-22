First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

FPL stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.57. 1,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.26.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund and trust. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

