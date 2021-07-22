First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.
NYSE:FIV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.53. 58,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $9.55.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
