FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,038,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

