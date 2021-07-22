FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,038,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,094. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

