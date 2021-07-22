Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.06.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $189.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.42. Five9 has a 52 week low of $107.77 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.