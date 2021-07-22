Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIVN. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.06.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $189.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -266.46 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a 52-week low of $107.77 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after buying an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after buying an additional 960,440 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

