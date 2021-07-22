Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,107. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.02.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.