FLETA (FLETA) Price Reaches $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. FLETA has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.40 or 0.00883139 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

