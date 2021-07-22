Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Insider Christina Willwerth Sells 3,945 Shares

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,693,000 after acquiring an additional 101,952 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 67,987 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 624,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $12,560,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

