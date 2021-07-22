Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 444.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,232 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 694.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.72. 13,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $75.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.