Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 151.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 288.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

BATS IYT traded up $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $256.94. 113,273 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.88. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

