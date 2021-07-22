Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $32.20 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 206,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,195,000. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF accounts for 1.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRBN. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.44. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.72 and a fifty-two week high of $168.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.