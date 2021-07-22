Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,173,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after purchasing an additional 978,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.80. 130,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,821. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.