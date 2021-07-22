Flowchain (FLC) Achieves Market Cap of $1,053.23

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1,053.23 and $148.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.48 or 0.00844698 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

