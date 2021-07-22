Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Sold by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 980,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,838 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 45,617 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 105,463 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fluidigm stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $6.10. 6,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,083. Fluidigm Co. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $457.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.82.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLDM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

