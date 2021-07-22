Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,440.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,440 ($18.81) and last traded at GBX 1,423.50 ($18.60), with a volume of 43079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,405 ($18.36).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,290.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £827.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Focusrite’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

In other Focusrite news, insider Paul Dean purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($16,004.70).

Focusrite Company Profile (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

