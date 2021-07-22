FORA Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after buying an additional 645,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,023 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 373,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,943,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 307,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,144 shares of company stock worth $7,401,978. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.