FORA Capital LLC Invests $113,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Bank OZK by 305.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 114.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bank OZK by 155.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.