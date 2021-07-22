FORA Capital LLC Invests $131,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 99,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.30.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,635. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNFI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

