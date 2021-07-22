FORA Capital LLC Invests $175,000 in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 38.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,006 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 37,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of SIMO opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

