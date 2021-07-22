FORA Capital LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $20,402,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,460,920 shares of company stock valued at $814,534,268. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $346.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.58.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.