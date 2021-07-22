FORA Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,380,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $3,574,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,410,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.63 and a 12 month high of $111.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,635,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,549 shares in the company, valued at $20,701,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

