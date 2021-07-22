FORA Capital LLC Sells 22,154 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,154 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. FIL Ltd increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 210,066 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $59.38 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

