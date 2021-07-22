FORA Capital LLC Takes $122,000 Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 186,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $529,074.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,020 shares of company stock worth $3,783,396. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $114.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.84.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

