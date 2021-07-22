Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.53, but opened at $20.66. Forestar Group shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,870,000 after buying an additional 77,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 51,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 1,296.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 271,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

