Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$57.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS opened at C$55.90 on Monday. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.97 and a 12-month high of C$57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.62.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.