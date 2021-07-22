Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$57.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FTS opened at C$55.90 on Monday. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.97 and a 12-month high of C$57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.62.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

