Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FTAI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.86. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $201,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

