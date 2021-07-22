Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FSM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.25 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.21.

FSM stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 388,251 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $22,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 448,836 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.