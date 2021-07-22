Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $39.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Guggenheim lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

FOXA stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 122,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, analysts expect that FOX will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 355.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 11.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 289,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of FOX by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

