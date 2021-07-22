Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 128.8% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 228,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.92.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $149.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.14. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

