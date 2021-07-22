Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQM. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 82,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 33,397 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLQM opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

