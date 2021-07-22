Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$12.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRU. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.98.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$8.79 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$3.37 and a 12 month high of C$10.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,197.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.3692085 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,250.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.