Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Fresnillo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

