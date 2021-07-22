Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Insider Acquires C$286,232.04 in Stock

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC acquired 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$286,232.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$662,178.60.

Gramercy Funds Management LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Gramercy Funds Management LLC acquired 27,500 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$173,791.75.

Shares of TSE FEC opened at C$7.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$723.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. Frontera Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

