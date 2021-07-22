Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Insider Acquires C$286,232.04 in Stock

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC acquired 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$286,232.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$662,178.60.
Gramercy Funds Management LLC also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Gramercy Funds Management LLC acquired 27,500 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$173,791.75.
Shares of TSE FEC opened at C$7.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$723.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. Frontera Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday.
About Frontera Energy
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
