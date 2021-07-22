Frontier Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 562,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,042,000 after buying an additional 91,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 60,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.93.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $204.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

