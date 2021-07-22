Furucombo Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $208,754.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00040943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00107962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00141253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,440.94 or 0.99920890 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.