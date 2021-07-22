FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $9.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $513.63 on Thursday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $511.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

