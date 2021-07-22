FY2021 Earnings Estimate for SSAB AB (publ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSAB AB (publ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.75 on Thursday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

